THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion - have seen coronavirus cases increase by 88 in a week, the lowest increase in months.

Yesterday, March 15, marked year to the day the first case was confirmed in Ceredigion, with 1,737 cases recorded to date.

The first two cases in Pembrokeshire were one week earlier, on March 8, 2020.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 206,653, with 5,454 deaths.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,655, as of March 15, 2021; 3,338 in Pembrokeshire and 1,737 in Ceredigion.

Pembrokeshire has seen 22 extra cases in the last week, and neighbouring Ceredigion five.

In the same time period, there were seven further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 468.

The previous week saw cases in the three counties increase by 100, marking the anniversary of the first two cases in Pembrokeshire.

The total number of cases across the three counties was 15,567, as of March 8; 3,316 in Pembrokeshire and 1,732 in Ceredigion.

Pembrokeshire has seen 23 extra cases in the last week, and neighbouring Ceredigion nine.

In the same time period, there were four further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 461.

On the previous Monday, March 1, weekly figures, total coronavirus cases in the three counties rose by 137 from February 22, up to 15,467 – 28 extra in Pembrokeshire and 17 in Ceredigion, bringing their total cases to 3,293 and 1,723 respectively as of March 1.

In the same time period, there were 17 further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 457.

February 22 saw a weekly increase of 212 cases in Hywel Dda from February 15.

Pembrokeshire saw 58 extra cases, and neighbouring Ceredigion 22.

In the same time period, there were 21 further deaths in Hywel Dda.

Nearly 150,000 coronavirus vaccinations have now been given in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board's ninth vaccine bulletin issued on March 10, revealed that 34.1 per cent of the population of the three counties have now received their first vaccine dose.

The progress of the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Programme has seen 149,334 total vaccinations (first and second doses), with 19,191 given in the last seven days.

There have been a total of 132,234 first doses to date, 10,956 of which were given in the last week.

There have been 8,235 second doses given in the last seven days, nearly half of the total to date of 17,100.

The health board said: "This week has seen several significant milestones achieved locally and across Wales.

"Over the weekend, the millionth person in Wales received their first coronavirus jab. Here in Hywel Dda UHB, the 150,000 vaccine doses have now been administered, meaning 34.1 per cent of our population have received their first vaccine dose and 4.4 per cent have received a full course.

"This week 10,956 first doses have been delivered and 8,235 second doses have been completed."

The last week also saw a new drive-through mass vaccination centre which opened at the United Counties Showground in Carmarthen on March 8.

The health board has confirmed people in JCVI priority groups 7, 8 and 9 – that is everyone aged between 50 and 64 years old with no underlying health conditions – will be invited to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre as follows:

Group 7, people aged 60 - 64 years - starting 8 March

Group 8, people aged 55 - 59 years - starting 22 March

Group 9, people aged 50 - 54 years - starting 5 April

The health board currently has six mass vaccination centres located in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Carmarthen and Llanelli.

Ros Jervis, director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This additional drive-through vaccination centre will help increase the number of vaccines we can deliver as we head towards the Welsh Government’s milestone 2 target; that is to offer everyone in JCVI priority groups 5 to 9 their first vaccine dose by April 18.

“The showground has been established as a drive through facility for Covid testing for some time now and is the perfect venue to easily adapt to provide additional vaccination facilities.

“We are asking people to use their own private transport wherever possible to attend an appointment. Lifts can be accepted from someone in your household or support bubble, but not from anyone else due to the risk of transmission of the virus.

“We understand that this may not be possible for everyone and so we want to reassure people that transport support is available for anyone who genuinely will find it difficult to attend their vaccination appointment. If you have no other means of travel, please contact the health board using the 0300 phone number on your appointment letter.”

Eligible unpaid carers encouraged to register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Unpaid carers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who are not already registered as a carer with their GP practice are being asked to complete an online registration form if they wish to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Anna Bird, Assistant Director of Strategic Partnerships at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role offering care and support and it is in everyone’s interest that they are supported.

“For many years now, the health board has built strong links with unpaid carers across our three counties through initiatives such as our Investors in Carers scheme, designed to help organisations focus on, and improve, their carer awareness and the help and support they give to carers.

“There are over 10,000 unpaid carers registered with GP practices or the local authority across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire but we know there are many more people out there who may not recognise themselves as an unpaid carer and are unaware that support is available for them, including their eligibility for a Covid-19 vaccine.”

If you believe you may be eligible, are aged 16 or over and are not registered as an unpaid carer with your GP, please complete this online form https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/ to register your details.

Those already registered as an unpaid carer with a GP will be contacted directly to receive a COVID vaccination and do not need to do anything further.

Please wait to be invited for your vaccination and do not contact your GP or health board to ask about your vaccine appointment. You will be contacted when it is your turn, thank you for your patience and understanding.

To find out more about the support available for unpaid carers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire please visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information

Priority group 6 eligibility

February 15 saw coronavirus cases in the three counties rise by 227 from February 8, up to 15,118 –3,207 of them in Pembrokeshire and 1,684 in Ceredigion.

Pembrokeshire saw 67 extra cases in a week.

In the same time period, there were 30 further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 419.

The previous Monday, February 8, saw a weekly rise of 336 cases in the health board and 23 further deaths, with 3,140 cases in Pembrokeshire, a weekly increase of 69 cases.

February 1 saw 14,555 cases in Hywel Dda, 3,071 in Pembrokeshire, a weekly increase of 118 cases in the county.

There were 366 deaths recorded across the health board on that date, a weekly increase of 26 deaths.

On January 25, coronavirus cases in the three counties rose by 676 from January 18, up to 14,139 –2,953 in Pembrokeshire, a weekly rise of 204 cases.

In the same time period, there were 22 further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 340.

The previous Monday, January 18, saw a weekly rise of 878 cases and 34 further deaths in Hywel Dda, with 9,175 cases in Carmarthenshire, 2,749 in Pembrokeshire, and 1,539 in Ceredigion.

As of January 11, the total number of cases across the three counties were 8,620 in Carmarthenshire, 2,554 in Pembrokeshire and 1,411 in Ceredigion, with 284 deaths across the health board.

From January 4-11 cases increased by 1,055 in just one week in Hywel Dda.

During that time, Pembrokeshire saw an additional 327 cases, Ceredigion 119, and Carmarthenshire 609.

From December 28-January 4 Hywel Dda cases increased by 1,189 in one week, with 40 further deaths.

December 28 saw Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area coronavirus cases increase by 1,295 over the previous Monday, with 28 further deaths due to Covid-19.

The previous Monday, December 21, coronavirus cases in Hywel Dda increased by 2,236 in just one week, with 24 further deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total to 171 deaths in Hywel Dda.

The previous Monday, December 14, saw an increase of 922 cases in Hywel Dda week-on-week, with 22 further deaths in the Hywel Dda area, for a total of 147.

On December 14, there were a total of 1,366 cases in Pembrokeshire, 822 in Ceredigion and 4,622 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire had seen an additional 165 cases, Ceredigion 107, and Carmarthenshire 650.

December 7 saw 1,201 cases in Pembrokeshire, 715 in Ceredigion and 3,972 in Carmarthenshire.

November 30 saw an increase in cases of 655 from the previous Monday, with 116 deaths in Hywel Dda to date, and 968 cases in Pembrokeshire, 588 in Ceredigion and 3,377 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 23, the total number of cases was 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

The Monday previous to that, November 16, saw a Pembrokeshire total of 730; 392 in Ceredigion and 2,625 in Carmarthenshire.

Deaths up to that date in the Hywel Dda area numbered 93.

That was an increase in Hywel Dda University Health Board cases of 424 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than on the previous Monday, November 9, which saw Pembrokeshire’s total at 647; Ceredigion up to 336; and 2,340 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.