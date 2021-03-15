PROJECTS involving worm composting, community planting and solar panels have recently received more than £140,000 of grants from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's Sustainable Development Fund.

Eight projects were selected at the committee's most recent meeting. These include:

Clynfyw Care Farm which made a successful with an application for a vermicomposting project, which will create a quality rich sustainable compost that can be used to improve soil conditions organically. This will support local vegetable producers and sequester carbon in the process.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph, the Newport Area Environment Group will receive funding to lead a community planting project promoting decarbonisation through biodiversity. The funding will enable the recruitment of a biodiversity officer to lead this 18 month project.

Cwm Arian Renewable Energy has secured financial support to research a Pembrokeshire-wide energy efficiency programme, with the aim of reducing energy use and tackling fuel poverty by increasing and normalising the uptake of low carbon life choices.

Funding for photovoltaic (PV) panels was agreed for projects submitted by Herbrandston Sports and Recreation Association, South Ridgeway Community Association, Neuadd Gymuned Bwlchygroes Community Hall, Ramsey Island Nature resort and Visitor Centre, and Crymych Rugby club, who all received funding to help harness solar energy.

"Thanks to funding from SDF, this worm composting project will be a useful tool for engaging with people, reducing CO2 and teaching a simple sustainable process with important stages in a safe, supported environment," said Clynfyw Care Farm manager, Jim Bowen.

"Once established, vermicompost will be available for purchase in local outlets, providing an environmentally-friendly alternative for local growers."

The next deadline for SDF applications is midday on March 23.

Applications for funding are encouraged from not-for-profit groups, including village halls, community councils and environmental groups in the county who have a project that will contribute towards a reduction in carbon and help respond to the climate emergency.

To find out more about the Sustainable Development Fund and to apply online or download the application form please visit www.pembrokeshirecoare.wales/sdf.