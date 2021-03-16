Kathy and Nadine Sturley from Milford Haven have raised £325 for their local NHS charity through crocheting rainbow pom poms.

The mother and daughter duo sold their rainbow crochets for £2.50 each, and their total of £325 has gone to Withybush Hospital general fund.

Family and friends purchased several of the crochets, before being sold in local shops around Milford Haven, and then across the UK, with some travelling to London, Hampshire and Liverpool.

Daughter Nadine said: “It all started off when a family friend asked if my mum could knit or crochet a rainbow for her as she was always knitting things for people. She made the pattern up and after a few attempts the rainbow was made.

"We hoped to make £100 but the orders kept coming in and we couldn’t believe it when we realised it was over £300 raised.

"Mum decided to support the NHS after seeing what an amazing job they were doing and wanted to give back something to our NHS to show how appreciative we are for all they’ve done over the last 12 months.

“Mum really enjoyed making them and all the family got involved helping out, especially when it came to making well over 700 pom-poms. We had making a pom-poms down to under 5 minutes in the end!

“Still walking through the villages now, you see them hung up in people’s windows and doors and it’s a lovely reminder of what we did to help in these challenging times.”

To support your local NHS charity, visit justgiving.com/hywelddahealthcharities.