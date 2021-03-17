The Port of Milford Haven has become a Silver Associate Supporter of the Duke of Edinburgh Wales Award, allowing over 130 pupils to participate in the programme.

The pupils from Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock will now have the chance to partake in numerous activities within the community, such as volunteering and physical growth.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award allows the young people’s skills to grow, along with their personal development, ensuring them great future employability skills.

In addition, the non-competitive award provides expeditions to help boost the children’s confidence as they grow and pursue their future endeavours.

The Port is also helping provide training for the new leaders of the Award, making sure that the children have the proper support while completing the scheme.

Ysgol Harri Tudur and Milford Haven School pupils will get to take advantage of the Port’s new scheme, and choose the community activities they wish to be involved in.

Senior relationships manager of the Duke of Edinburgh Wales Award, Ian Gwilym, said: “It’s fantastic news for our charity that the Port is able to support the further development of the Duke of Edinburgh in Pembrokeshire. Young people have been particularly badly hit by the pandemic, it’s turned young people’s worlds upside down. Familiar routines and connections of school, college and daily life have been cruelly stripped away, we know that the Duke of Edinburgh can provide essential structure, focus and purpose for young people.”

Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant at the Port of Milford Haven, said about the news: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a world-renowned programme for enabling young people to explore new opportunities and achieve their goals. It’s really important for us to support initiatives that make a real difference to people’s personal wellbeing and we would encourage pupils in Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock to make the most of this fantastic opportunity.”