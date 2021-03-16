Plastic, trollies, and rubbish are surrounding Birdcage walk and its allotment plots. However, the town council is working to eradicate this waste located behind Tesco supermarket.
Cllr Burrell said: "there are trollies at this site because Tesco won't collect them, I went through a couple of months battling with them to get them collected and they need to get their act together."
The council have also spoken with Network Rail who have sent contractors in to collect the rubbish, and have said they will be sending another contractor to cut back the overgrowth of brambles.
With regards to the allotments at birdcage walk, it will be the responsibility of Pembrokeshire County Council to clear the mess if it has been handed back to them from the owners. There is around 30 people on the waiting list for an allotment in Pembroke Dock so there may be people for paying for the plot but not using it.