Evie, from Pennar will be cutting off her long locks to celebrate her 6th birthday this week.
After deciding her hair was too long, she wanted to cut it off but do something practical with it. Her mother Jodie Brown said:
"Evie would like to help little poorly girls have her rapunzel hair."
Evie will be donating her hair to the princess trust where it will be turned into a wig. The trust specialises in providing free wigs for children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
To donate towards Evie's cause visit the just giving website.