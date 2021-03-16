Pembrokeshire council’s leader has apologised to Johnston residents about how a shelter for homeless people was first set up.
Cllr David Simpson acknowledged the public concerns raised when the Silverdale Lodge was turned into a hostel to support the increasing number of homeless people at the start of lockdown last year at cabinet on Monday (March 15).
Cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman presented the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) Business Plan for 2021-51 which has to updated annually alongside applications for the Major Repairs Allowance grant from Welsh Government, which is nearly £4million.
Included with this year’s plan is a review of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had particularly on responsive repairs and planned maintenance, tenant engagement and support, building and acquisitions programmes, increasing rent arrears and the increase in housing need and homelessness.
In February 2021 there were 216 people registered as homeless compared to 154 at the same time last year, a report to cabinet states.
Cllr Simpson added: “I don’t think we got it quite right at the beginning and to the residents of Johnston I can only apologise. With the work of officers and the community that situation was turned around.”
He said there was now donations of food and clothes for the residents of the Silverdale from Johnston community members, who he thanked for their “patience and support now it’s working well.”