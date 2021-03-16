CCTV cameras are in the process of being installed in Narberth.

Narberth is one of the last towns to be included within the infrastructure, as the new CCTV rollout project in Dyfed-Powys nears its completion.

In 2016, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn pledged to invest in a modern CCTV infrastructure to improve the safety of the towns and communities of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

His vision was to deliver a sustainable CCTV infrastructure across the four counties of the force area according to demand, crime, anti-social behaviour and calls for service and which is future proofed and supports operational policing.

Over 150 CCTV cameras have now been installed in 25 towns across the force area, with Narberth in Pembrokeshire and Aberaeron in Ceredigion being two of the latest towns to benefit from the rollout.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I am pleased to announce that Narberth is the latest town to see CCTV being installed on its streets.

“With over 400 incidents a month on average being monitored, the CCTV infrastructure is a powerful tool that supports police officers that are out and about on the ground.

“It’s all about making sure our communities are as safe and secure as possible and it is very encouraging to see the positive impact the CCTV infrastructure, its centralised monitoring suite and our team of CCTV operators are having on policing throughout the force.”