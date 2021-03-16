PEMBROKE Dock county councillor, Paul Dowson, has been named as UKIP’s candidate for the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency for the Senedd Elections.
Paul Dowson is the sitting UKIP councillor for Pembroke Dock Central, and sole UKIP member on the council, and will contest his home constituency of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and the Mid & West Wales regional list.
Cllr Dowson was born in the constituency from where he now runs his own TV and aerial business.
Cllr Dowson, who has previously raised concerns about both the Penally asylum-seekers camp and the Black Lives Matter protests, said: "I am delighted to be selected as the UKIP candidate for my home constituency of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.”
He said he was “shocked at the void between the mainstream political parties and local people,” stating UKIP would give other political parties “a wakeup call they cannot ignore”.
He described Penally Camp, a decision of the Home Office not the Senedd, as “the reality of the Senedd Woke Brigade’s policies on open door immigration to South Pembrokeshire,” claiming he “stood alone in the council chamber” to voice concerns from local residents.
Cllr Dowson, who has previously objected to Pembrokeshire’s County Hall being illuminated in purple memory of George Floyd and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world, and the Black Lives Matter movement.
UKIP Leader, Neil Hamilton MS, said: “I am delighted to have Paul as an integral part of UKIP’s Election Campaign. Voters have a choice: more of Drakeford’s Senedd or vote UKIP and scrap it altogether.”
