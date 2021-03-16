The willow in Pembrokeshire is the second highest on airbnb's wish list for places to stay in the UK.
Yesterday the news entertainment provider 'ladbible', released the top 10 of airbnb's wishlist. Our very own camping site located in Maidenwells, Pembroke made the top ten.
The unique camping experience would see you sleeping in a hobbit like home close to the Pembrokeshire Coast, with your own hot tub.
A representative for the property that is a part of the Sky Meadow Glamping experience said: "we are absolutely buzzing to be in the top 2 in the country!"
Currently the willow is fully booked until November, visit the 'airbnb website' for more information.
Previous guests like Nicholas and angel have said: "What an amazing pod and break away. Perfect location and every single little touches were just perfect." - "I would reccommned but the price for me is on the high side cause doesnt come with food or breakfast . Will be going back again though."