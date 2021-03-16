POLICE searching for a 63-year-old missing woman have located a body in Solva.
Susan Smith went missing from Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday, February 27.
She was last seen crossing a railway line into the village shortly before 3.40pm.
It is believed she had made her way back to the beach to the landmark known locally as Big Ben Rock at around 4pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said that, although the body has not been officially identified, Susan’s family have been informed.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, March 16, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We can confirm that officers working on the search for missing woman Susan Smith have recovered a body from a beach near Solva in Pembrokeshire.
“Mrs Smith’s family has been made aware of the situation, however, formal identification is yet to take place.
“At this time there is no reason to suggest any suspicious circumstances.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment