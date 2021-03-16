Asylum seekers are to be removed from the controversial Penally Camp in the next few days, MP Simon Hart has said.

The former MoD camp has housed as many as 250 asylum seekers since last September, after being repurposed by the Home Office.

The camp has proved contentious locally and nationally, with many protests outside, and opinions polarised both for and against the camp’s asylum seekers.

Pembrokeshire South MP and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart, in a letter which will be sent to local residents, said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the Home Office has agreed to return Penally Camp to the Ministry of Defence by March 21.

“This decision has been taken following many weeks of discussions between myself, the Wales Office, and the home Office ministerial team. During those meetings and discussions (which have been taking place almost daily over the last few months) we have tried to ensure that the concerns of everybody involved have been properly and legally accounted for. The impact of flight and accommodation regulations due to Covid-19 have made this much more complicated than would normally be the case.

“I am deeply conscious that the manner in which the use of Penally came about caused much frustration and anger. The Home Office has recognised this contributed to heightened tensions, but stress they had little option at the time. As a cabinet colleague of the Home Secretary, I felt the best course of action was to engage and negotiate. Also, I wanted to provide local residents with regular updates of the facts, knowing all along that for those seeking ‘progress’ this may seem a far too neutral approach. A more visible approach not only may have been more inflammatory, but (in my view) would have made my private negotiations much more difficult to conclude quickly.

“I am also incredibly grateful to the police, health board and county council for their efforts in maintaining a minded approach to a situation thrust upon them at short notice. That is never easy.

“I am especially grateful to the residents of Penally and the local area for doing likewise. The whole question of accommodating asylum seekers is fraught with controversy, passionate beliefs and the requirement of national and international law. Difficult situations have also been leapt upon by some with more destructive motives adding to the pressure on so many people locally.

“Despite all of this, I now hope that as we emerge from the horrors of Covid thanks to the vaccine programme we can look forward to a brighter spring and summer ahead.”

Mr Hart said the estimated 50-60 asylum seekers currently estimated to be at the camp would, subject to discussions, were expected to be dispersed to other locations in Wales.