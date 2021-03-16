At 10 o'clock this morning Heatherton Golf course opened back up to the public.
After being closed for some months Heatherton said they were very pleased to reopen some of their activities. They also said: "We're afraid we sadly still don't have a reopening date for the rest of the park, so all other activities have to remain closed for now."
Heatherton's driving range is due to open on Saturday, March 20 as it is currently inaccessible because of building work.
The South Pembrokeshire Golf Club also put a statement out today to say that their services are open to members, but to make sure to keep a safe distance when on Pennar golf course.
Officially golf courses were allowed to reopen on Saturday, March 13, and Trefloyne golf course in Tenby did just that. Welcoming members back on what they said was: "a very breezy morning."