The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven has been lit up to remember the day - exactly one year ago - when it closed its doors due to Covid-19.

The theatre has been lit in the colours of the rainbow, as have numerous other theatres across Wales, as a sign of hope in the troubled times.

A theatre spokesperson said: "We want to say thank you to our audiences, artists, communities, young people, associate artists, funders, trustees and staff for being with us every step of the way."

The Torch Theatre is involved in the #WeMissYou #HiraethuAmdanat campaign organised by Creu Cymru, the development agency for theatres and art centres in Wales. Messages are also being shared on our social media accounts telling people how much we miss them.

Despite being closed to the general public, the Torch has not been empty. Physical audiences may not have been allowed in, but for The Torch Theatre the show has gone on, supporting the local community during the Covid pandemic and moving performances and outreach activity online to reach new audiences.

Over the past 12 months the Torch Theatre has been supporting the Covid pandemic effort in many ways. At the start of the first lockdown, it donated unused food and drink to Patch, delivered bags of kindling to the most vulnerable members of the local community and the theatre’s technical team made more than 1,000 face shields for keyworkers, nurses and carers.

Theatres and entertainment venues are one of the few sectors in Wales that has remained closed throughout the pandemic, but the theatre has been creative to offer its audiences online experiences while doors remain closed. The Youth Theatre has remained engaged via online workshops and in the specially-converted Studio last autumn with Covid precautions in place. The Cradle Choir continues to thrive online, and the community choir Torch Voices moved online as Torch 'Virtual' Voices, entertaining over 45,000 people from across the world with weekly singalongs.

The Torch team has also embraced digital technology to stream shows such as an event with comedian Daniel Kitson, McDougall’s Christmas Party and a virtual production of Oscar Wilde’s Picture of Dorian Gray with big names such as Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.

The Torch Youth Theatre has also launched a new Memory Box project, requesting people from the town of Milford Haven to get in touch and share their stories of past and present. These will then be produced into a short nostalgia piece, performed by the Youth Theatre when it is safe to return to the building.