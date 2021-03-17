Haverfordwest’s Marks and Spencer store has made itself a ‘safe space’ in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

The storeat Withybush Retail Park on Fishguard Road, says that it is open to anyone who feels intimidated, scared or threatened.

Those who feel in danger can use the store as a safe haven for as long as needed.

The store has also said its staff will assist in calling friends and family if required.

The move comes in the wake of the murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard who vanished as she walked home alone in Clapham on March 3.

Her body was found a week later in Kent woodland.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, of Deal, was charged on Friday with Ms Everard’s murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The tragic case has raised the issue of safety in society with many women admitting feeling insecure when out in public alone.

M&S Haverfordwest said on Facebook: “In light of the devastating news regarding Sarah Everard last week, here at M&S Haverfordwest Store we would like to offer anyone who feels intimidated, scared or at risk in the local area a ‘safe space’.

“Please come into our store, where you can stay for as long as you need to. A member of our team will help you call a taxi, a friend or family member to ensure you get home safe.

“We want everyone to feel like they have somewhere to go if they need help. M&S Haverfordwest is a safe space for everyone in the community.”

A vigil held in honour of Ms Everard on Saturday March 13 in Clapham Common, south London - close to where Everard was last seen - organised under the ‘Reclaim These Streets’ banner, fell into disarray when police tried to discourage people meeting in mass gatherings during the pandemic.