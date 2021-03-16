Cafe Wavecrest has made an appeal to the public to keep supporting them, despite having to now pay car parking charges at West Angle Bay.
The business is run by a local family who said: "After an extremely difficult year, we can only ask for your continued support. Every customer who walks through our door is valued and even though this a worrying time for us, we will remain positive for the year ahead."
They also mentioned they feared for the survival of their cafe, because people had said they would just stop coming to them and it would be the end of their business.
The car parking charges came into force recently, and has already been vandalised with what appears to be concrete smeared over the front of the machine. Find out more 'here'.
The Wavecrest family said they tried their hardest to stop these charges by initiating a petition, attending meetings and broadcasting the issue to newspapers, radio and TV.
In 2019 their petition to stop the introduction of car parking charges had more than 3,000 signatures, but the work they did was not enough to stop the National Park authority implementing the fees.
Since their appeal the family have received support from hundreds of their followers, many of them saying they are disappointed with the introduction of the new charges, but will be visiting the cafe regardless.
