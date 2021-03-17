HAVERFORDWEST County will miss out on a place in the play-offs for Europe, even if they achieve a top six Cymru Premier position – after declining to apply for the necessary UEFA Club Licence.

Wayne Jones’ side, in their first season back in the Cymru Premier, are in contention for a place in the Play-Off Conference this year, but without a Licence are not permitted to play in Europe.

The Club has chosen to keep first team manger Jones, who does not have the necessary Pro Licence, in his current position, rather than brining in a new coach with the required qualifications.

Jones’ side has exceeded expectations, and the Club has thrown it’s full backing behind the current managerial set up – even if it means missing out on a shot at the Europa League qualification.

“Further to the FAW UEFA Club Licencing application for clubs for the 2021/2022 season that were to be submitted by 31 January 2021, the club has declined to apply on this occasion,” read a Club statement.

“It means that we are not eligible to play in European Competition next season nor eligible to compete in the play offs should we finish seventh or higher.

“Despite the club meeting a majority of the licence requirements (with many able to be resolved by the deadline), the club does not have a coaching staff member with a Pro Licence, or currently on the Pro Licence course.

“The club could have obviously recruited for such a person but this would have required a demotion of current First Team Manager Wayne Jones, and the Board of Directors made a very easy decision that this is something that we did not want to happen.

“The fact we are having to post this statement is a credit to Wayne and his team.

“We want nothing more than to be competing in Europe with Wayne as our First Team Manager, as is our three-year plan.

“However, with our league position as it stands, we are effectively falling victim of our own success.

“The club are working with the FAW to ensure our licencing requirements are met for the 2022/2023 season, and we are extremely confident of having everything in place to obtain our licence and compete in Europe, should we be in a position to qualify.

“Coaches can apply for a UEFA Pro Licence every two years, with the next applications being open later this year.

“The players will remain focused to firstly ensure our Cymru Premier status, and secondly to finish as high up the table as possible as we prepare for next season, as we continue to build an exciting project at The Bridge Meadow Stadium.”