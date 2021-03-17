Over the next few months projects working towards the disposal of roadside waste, marine litter and more will be starting up across Wales.
Led by Keep Wales Tidy the Caru Cymru campaign which stands for 'Love Wales', will aim to dispose of waste not only in welsh homes, but in welsh streets.
Lesley Jones, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy said:
"Our attitude towards waste needs to stretch beyond not only our homes but to the spaces that make up the villages, towns and cities we live in. By doing so, we can tackle long term litter and waste issues head on and all benefit from a cleaner Wales."
The campaign will be working with local authorities to launch these projects, and is asking the public to join in by attending litter picks, community groups and more.
They have received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.
Visit their 'website' to find out more.