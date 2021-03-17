A SECRET garden in the heart of St Davids will be opened up to the community following an exciting collaboration between EcoDewi and St Davids Cathedral.

EcoDewi is a community group committed to working with locals, other groups and organisations across the peninsula to improve the environment for both people and wildlife.

When they began volunteering sessions to uncover the garden, last November, they couldn't get into it because it was so overgrown but soon they realised the scale and potential of what could be achieved.

"It was like The Secret Garden when we first managed to clear our way into this fabulous space!" said Reverend Sophie Whitmarsh, the project lead for St Davids Cathedral.

"This garden is going to be such a special place for our community, whether that be to grow fruit and vegetables, to safeguarding creation, for families to meet and play, or just to relax and reflect on life in a quiet corner.

"We're going to ensure at least 50% of our produce goes towards those in need in our local community and even hope to have local artists involved with outdoor installations and displays."

The garden is called Erw Dewi or Dewi's Acre. It is located near the cathedral and will be open to both residents and visitors.

EcoDewi was thrilled to be awarded a community development package from Keep Wales Tidy, part of the Welsh Government's Local Places for Nature scheme, as well as a small grant from PAVS to support volunteering efforts.

Raised beds, fruit trees, a greenhouse and tool shed, seeds and bulbs, hand tools and even gardening books have all been provided as part of the package.

"I am delighted that Keep Wales Tidy has been able to support the set-up of this garden," said Mari Williams of Keep Wales Tidy.

"This site has so much potential and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Eco Dewi and the Cathedral to create a haven for people and wildlife alike".

Jeremy Wadia, EcoDewi's project lead added:

"This project is so exciting because of the amazing space provided by St Davids Cathedral and the fantastic opportunities it has to benefit the local community as well as visitors.

"We know that time in nature is proven to benefit mental as well as physical wellbeing and this garden will be a peaceful and safe space for many to enjoy.

"At the same time, it's another small step towards supporting wildlife at a time of biodiversity crisis and growing fruit and veg for the community when local resilience and sustainability are becoming more important than ever".

To maximise the potential of this new community garden, EcoDewi launched a crowdfunding appeal on St Davids Day to raise £2,000. If the target is reached, it will be able to install three key features in the garden: a jungle play area for young children; a wildlife pond to boost biodiversity; and a potting shed to assist with learning about and growing produce.

The appeal runs until April 30 and you can read more about it at localgiving.org/appeal/dewis-acre.

The team behind the garden is keen for more local residents to get involved in the garden's development and volunteering events will hopefully resume soon. Local community groups and schools are also being invited to join the project or even adopt a raised bed.

To find out more about this or other EcoDewi projects, visit ecodewi.org.uk or search for @ecodewigroup on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also get in contact directly by emailing hello@ecodewi.org.uk.