MATHRY WI held its March meeting on zoom and welcomed guest speaker, Jinny Batt, who runs Pembrokeshire Hedgehog Hogspital.

The Hogspital rescues hedgehogs and restores them to health and then releases them into the wild again.

Jinny gave a very interesting and informative talk. She introduced members to two of her charges who were highly entertaining. The hedgehogs are always placed back where they were found when they have recovered.

This month's project was on the theme of St David's Day and spring and there were many lovely floral entries. April's theme is anything celebrating Easter to be sent to either Lynne Berryman or Claire Bird.

The spring theme continues this month with a 30-minute bird watch from your garden or local area forms are available and should be sent to Lynne or Claire.

It was Mathry's turn to decorate the window at the Federation House in Haverfordwest. Jenny Longland was thanked for doing this. The window showed several photos of Mathry WI events.

Members were also informed about a digital survey about broadband and mobile connectivity, a Federation Quiz in April, to which it was agreed to send a team and annual subscriptions, which should be sent by April 1st.

Linda Parker was thanked for her generous contribution towards staves and fastenings for the 100 oak saplings that were planted by Claire Bird and two National Park Rangers in Abermawr Woods.

The National Federation raffle is open until September 24.

Mathry WI's next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 9 at 7pm on Zoom.

Members usually meet in Mathry Hall and hope to be back there fairly soon. Anyone interested in joining should ring Federation House on 01437 768674.

"We are a very friendly group and have great fun and you would receive a very warm welcome," said a spokesperson.