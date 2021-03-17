POLICE are appealing for information after a coastal memorial bench was daubed with offensive graffiti.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Sometime between 5pm on Friday, March 5, and 9am on Monday, March 8, damage was caused to a memorial bench located on the coastal path at Marros, between Pendine and Amroth.
"Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to report it to PC James Lang, quoting reference DPP/0017/10/03/2021/01/C."
Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.