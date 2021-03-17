There have been 10 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, March 17).

Public Health Wales data shows there were five new cases in Carmarthenshire, three in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 145 new cases have been confirmed and eight new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 206,940, with 5,463 deaths.

One death were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 469 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,680 – 10,594 in Carmarthenshire, 3,347 in Pembrokeshire and 1,739 in Ceredigion.

There have been 6,915 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,157,251 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 289,185 the second.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 149,334 vaccinations up to March 10 – 19,191 over the last seven days.

There have been 61,873 first doses and second doses 7,862 administered in Carmarthenshire, 42,382 first doses and 5,438 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 24,057 first doses and 2,565 second does in Ceredigion.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“While the level of infection across Wales has declined in recent weeks, there are still several areas which have substantially higher rates.

“It is vitally important that we don’t squander the substantial gains that have been made, and therefore I would like to send a clear message to everyone that Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, everyone must stick to the rules.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days Ã¢â‚¬“ this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the regulatory body, has said that it has not been confirmed that the reports of blood clots were caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. It has said that given the large numbers of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.

“People’s safety will always come first. We continually monitor vaccine safety and we are keeping this issue under close review, but evidence currently available does not confirm this vaccine is causing blood clots. People should still go and get their vaccine when asked to do so.

“Four people from two households can now meet outdoors and outdoor sports facilities can open.

“Indoor care home visits, by one designated visitor for each resident, can now restart. Access to visits will depend on the circumstances of the visits and individual care homes will be able to provide information on how these visits can be facilitated.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“The Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”

Datganiad: Diweddarwyd 12yh Dydd Mercher 17 Mawrth

Dywedodd Dr Robin Howr Cyfarwyddwr Digwyddiad ar gyfer yr ymateb i’r achos o’r Coronafeirws Newydd (COVID-19) yn Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru:

“Er bod lefel yr haint ledled Cymru wedi gostwng yn ystod yr wythnosau diwethaf, mae sawl ardal o hyd sydd Ã¢ chyfraddau sylweddol uwch.

“Mae’n hanfodol bwysig nad ydy’r cynnydd sylweddol a wnaed yn mynd yn ofer, ac felly hoffwn anfon neges glir at bawb nad yw Coronafeirws wedi diflannu ac mae nifer fawr o bobl sydd heb eu brechu o hyd. Er mwyn amddiffyn pawb, gan gynnwys y rhai sy’n fwyaf agored i niwed, rhaid i bawb gadw at y rheolau.

“Mae cyfyngiadau Llywodraeth Cymru yn nodi na ddylech fynd i unrhyw gartref arall na chymysgu Ã¢ phobl eraill nad ydych yn byw gyda nhw.

“Os bydd eich tÃ®m Profi, Olrhain, Diogelu (TTP) lleol yn cysylltu Ã¢ chi, mae’n bwysig eich bod chi’n dweud y gwir wrthyn nhw ynglÅ·n Ã¢ lle rydych chi wedi bod a phwy rydych chi wedi cwrdd Ã¢ nhw. Ni fyddant yn eich barnu. Eu nod yw helpu i atal trosglwyddiad parhaus y feirws ac i ddiogelu’r gymuned.

“Os yw eich tÃ®m TTP lleol yn gofyn i chi hunanynysu, gwnewch yn siÅµr eich bod yn gwneud hynny am y deg diwrnod llawn – bydd hyn yn helpu i dorri unrhyw gadwyni trosglwyddo.

“Mae arnom angen eich cefnogaeth barhaus i reoli lledaeniad y Coronafeirws, felly peidiwch ag anfon eich plentyn i’r ysgol os yw’n sÃ¢l, hyd yn oed os nad ydych yn siÅµr a oes ganddo’r Coronafeirws. Parhewch i weithio gartref os oes modd o gwbl.

“Pan fyddwch yn mynd Ã¢’ch plentyn i’r ysgol, cadwch bellter oddi wrth rieni eraill ar bob adeg, gwisgwch orchudd wyneb a pheidiwch ag aros o gwmpas i siarad. Peidiwch Ã¢ gwahodd plant eraill na’u rhieni i’ch cartref i chwarae neu i aros, hyd yn oed yn yr awyr agored a hyd yn oed os ydynt yn yr un swigen yn yr ysgol

“Sicrhewch fod eich plentyn yn deall pwysigrwydd golchi dwylo yn rheolaidd.

“Rydym yn annog pawb, beth bynnag fo’u cefndir, eu demograffeg gymdeithasol a’u hethnigrwydd, i gael y brechlyn pan gynigir ef.

“Mae’r Asiantaeth Rheoleiddio Meddyginiaethau a Chynhyrchion Gofal Iechyd (MHRA), y corff rheoleiddio, wedi dweud na chadarnhawyd bod yr adroddiadau am glotiau gwaed wedi’u hachosi gan frechlyn AstraZeneca COVID-19. Mae wedi dweud, o ystyried y nifer fawr o ddosau a roddwyd, a pha mor aml y gall clotiau gwaed ddigwydd yn naturiol, nad yw’r dystiolaeth sydd ar gael yn awgrymu mai’r brechlyn sy’n eu hachosi.

“Bydd diogelwch pobl bob amser yn cael ei flaenoriaethu. Rydym yn monitro diogelwch brechlynnau’n barhaus ac rydym yn adolygu’r mater hwn yn ofalus, ond nid yw’r dystiolaeth sydd ar gael ar hyn o bryd yn cadarnhau bod y brechlyn hwn yn achosi clotiau gwaed. Dylai pobl ddal i fynd i gael eu brechlynnau pan ofynnir iddynt wneud hynny.

“Gall pedwar o bobl o ddwy aelwyd bellach gwrdd yn yr awyr agored a bydd cyfleusterau chwaraeon awyr agored yn gallu ailagor.

“Gall ymweliadau dan do Ã¢ chartrefi gofal, gan un ymwelydd dynodedig ar gyfer pob preswylydd, ailgychwyn nawr. Bydd mynediad i ymweliadau yn dibynnu ar amgylchiadau’r ymweliadau a bydd cartrefi gofal unigol yn gallu darparu gwybodaeth ar sut y gellir hwyluso’r ymweliadau hyn.

“Adroddir am achosion o’r Coronafeirws fesul amrywiolyn yng Nghymru ar wefan Llywodraeth y DU. Y straen amlycaf yng Nghymru yw amrywiolyn Caint ac, ar hyn o bryd, nid oes tystiolaeth bod Amrywiolynnau sy’n Peri Pryder yn trosglwyddo’n eang yng nghymunedau Cymru.

“Cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd y bydd yn ehangu profion yn y gweithle ac yn y gymuned. Bydd gweithleoedd gyda mwy na 50 o weithwyr bellach yn gymwys i gael cymorth i brofi eu gweithluoedd yn rheolaidd. Bydd hyn yn helpu i leihau lledaeniad y feirws ac yn caniatÃ¡u iddynt weithredu’n ddiogel.

“Mae cyfyngiadau ar deithio yn y DU ac yn rhyngwladol yn parhau i fod ar waith. Mae rhagor o wybodaeth am y canllawiau teithio cyfredol ar gael ar wefan Llywodraeth Cymru.

“Os byddwch chi neu aelod o’ch aelwyd yn datblygu peswch, twymyn neu newid i synnwyr blasu neu arogli, rhaid i chi hunanynysu ar unwaith ac archebu prawf Coronafeirws am ddim, naill ai drwy ffonio 119 neu drwy ymweld Ã¢ https://llyw.cymru/cael-prawf-coronafeirws-covid-19.”