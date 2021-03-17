A unique survey has been made by Pembrokeshire County Council to help improve active travel in our area.

Active travel is an umbrella term for modes of transport including walking, cycling and the use of mobility scooters, and electric wheelchairs.

In the online survey people are linked to an interactive map that lets them pin point areas in Pembrokeshire, that may need travel improvement.

One correspondent pointed out Pennar gut in Pembroke Dock, where they would like to see more cycle paths. Other participators have since shown their appreciation for this idea, by 'liking' the pin point on the map.

Participants can either like someone else's pin point, or create their own for the council to discuss at the end of the month.

In this survey the public will be asked various questions about what needs improving and why, with additional areas to add personal comments.

A representative for the council said:

"we plan to make Active Travel the popular choice for local journeys, to increase the attractiveness of local communities as places to live and work, improve health and well-being and help tackle air pollution."

The data collected from the interactive online survey will be used to create an 'Active Travel Network Map'(ATNM). The ATNM will then mark out their 15 year plan for infrastructure improvements.

The council have said that it's really important to get as much of the public involved as possible to facilitate the needs of everyone. To have your say visit their website - https://pembrokeshire.commonplace.is/ or email surveys@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for a printed copy of the survey.