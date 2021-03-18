POINT young people's centre in Fishguard is offering youth mental health first aid (YMHFA) courses to groups, individuals and organisations.
Point's Nurturing the Future project is running internationally recognised training in
YMHFA on a monthly basis, with the next round due to start in April.
"Here at Point we are passionate about supporting young people," said a spokesperson for the project.
"Mental illnesses often start in adolescence or early adulthood and it is important to detect problems early to ensure a young person is properly treated and supported."
The YMHFA (Wales) course teaches adults who might have frequent contact with young people, including parents, guardians, school staff, sport coaches, youth workers, volunteers, club leaders, how to assist adolescents who are developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of a mental health problem or who are in a mental health crisis.
The Nurturing the Future project is able to offer the training at a very reasonable rate to individuals, organisations and charitable and public bodies.
For more information about the cost or content of the training, or for a registration form, email pointsymhfa@gmail.com.