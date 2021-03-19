After seven years as parish priest for Haverfordwest and Narberth Fr. Liam Bradley is moving on to become lead chaplain for Dyfed-Powys Police

In his new role Fr. Bradley based at Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters in Carmarthen.

He will have responsibility for a team of volunteer chaplains and be engaged in pastoral support of police officers and civilian workers for a period of three days each week.

Fr. Bradley will stand down as parish priest of Haverfordwest but continue to have responsibility as chaplain to the staff and patients at Withybush Hospital for two days each week.

In addition to this, he will also offer his services to the Cistercian community at Holy Cross Abbey, Whitland

39-year-old Fr. Bradley originally trained as a chemical engineering at Swansea University. He was ordained in 2013 at Swansea Cathedral and has held his position as parish priest of St. David and St. Patrick, Haverfordwest and the Immaculate Conception, Narberth since April 2014.

The priest also has a single engine private pilot licence which he gained two years ago at Haverfordwest Airport.

Fr. Matthew Roche-Saunders is to assume pastoral responsibility for the parish for the foreseeable future.

These changes will take place after Easter.

On his appointment, Fr. Liam said: “Whilst I am sorry to stand down from the role of parish priest at Haverfordwest and Narberth, I give thanks for serving the community for the last seven years.

“The huge need for spiritual and pastoral support of those who work at the front line in serving our communities and keeping us safe lies behind this appointment.

“My voluntary work with the police has taught me how much they value such support. I offer it on behalf of the Catholic Church to those of all faiths and none”.

Temporary Chief Constable for Dyfed-Powys police Claire Parmenter said: “We’re delighted to welcome Fr Liam Bradley into the Dyfed-Powys Police family as the new force chaplain.

“Having previously worked as a chaplain for us in Pembrokeshire, Fr Liam has a great understanding of the role of a police chaplain and I look forward to working with him to support our officers and staff.”

Fr. Matthew, who will take over Fr. Bradley’s duties at St David and St Patrick, said: “Fr. Liam’s gifts for such outreach have been recognised in this appointment.

“I am pleased that he will continue to remain in contact with parishioners in Haverfordwest through his work as hospital chaplain.

“I am grateful for the mutual support and friendship we have enjoyed over the last two and a half years and look forward to it continuing”.

St David and St Patrick’s is the Parish Church in Haverfordwest and the Church of the Immaculate Conception Church is in Narberth.

In May this year (2021), the parish community will celebrate the 150th anniversary of St David’s and St Patrick’s Church.

The foundation stone of the church was laid on May 11, 1871, and the church was opened in 1872.