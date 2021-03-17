More than £3000 has been raised for Goodwick based marine conservation charity, Sea Trust Wales' porpoise photo-ID project.

The project is the first of its kind in the UK and one of only a handful worldwide. It is identifies and monitors individual harbour porpoises, getting a close-up, in-depth look into their lives.

As a citizen science project, Sea Trust trains volunteers, who head out to several sites around the north Pembrokeshire coast collecting data and photographing porpoises. The project has attracted over 60 volunteers since its launch in 2017. The volunteers get to contribute to an important conservation project and receive a lot of mental health and well-being benefits in the process.

Funds from this appeal will go directly towards surveys, volunteer recruitment and training, organisation of public events and sharing of results.

Current funding for the project is coming to an end this summer. As well as this, Sea Trust has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The project has lost a big chunk of its funding with the closure of Sea Trust's aquarium due to restrictions.

The successful local giving fundraiser means the porpoise photo ID project can continue throughout this summer.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody that donated and shared our appeal," said Sea Trust founder, Cliff Benson.

"If you didn't get a chance to donate then don't panic, the appeal is still open and any additional funds donated will go towards the daily running of the project, including outreach, so we can keep you involved as much as possible.

To contribute to the fund, visit localgiving.org/appeal/porpoiseappeal/.