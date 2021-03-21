FUNDING will be made available to Dyfed-Powys Police’s GO SAFE team to purchase 10 speed measuring devices, which will be issued to Community Speed Watch (CSW) teams across the force.

Dyfed-Powys Police have seen an increase in community concerns of speeding across the Force area.

The funding will also enable Go Safe to encourage increased volunteer engagement in communities as they look to develop more CSW teams.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “We are hearing more concerns of speeding in our communities these days, and as a result we are encouraging more volunteers and partners to work with the Police to improve road safety.

“The Welsh Government are proposing to introduce 20mph speed limits into every residential areas in Wales by 2023, which will inevitably cause an increase in demand for the Police and Go Safe.

"I hope that the funding that I am to provide will equip Community Speed Watch teams to support the police to meet demands.

"It will also strengthen opportunities for the community to support our Force, to ensure safer environments within our communities.

Sgt Ian Price, of Go Safe Dyfed-Powys Police Road Harm Reduction Unit said GO SAFE in Dyfed Powys will continue to provide support in training and managing community speed watch volunteers across the force.

"We are grateful for the funding support from the Police Commissioner that will help deliver on policing in our communities to reduce the risk of harm on our roads and encourage others to help deliver safer communities across Dyfed Powys to reduce speed and subsequent harm.”

Teresa Ciano, Partnership Manager of GoSafe said: “Community Speed Watch volunteers play an invaluable role in our work of keeping roads and communities safe.

"Our staff in GoSafe, who are experts in using this equipment, will be able to train volunteers to use the equipment provided by the Commissioner to contribute to making our communities safer for all.

"Any motorists who are spotted driving over the speed limit will receive a letter advising them of the effect of their inconsiderate behaviour has on the people who live in Dyfed Powys.”

Chief Inspector Mark McSweeney from Dyfed-Powys Community Safety Hub, said: “Community Speed Watch initiatives are a proven visible deterrent shown to reduce speeding.

"Volunteers from local communities who wish to support the police with local problem solving initiatives are to be commended for working in partnership with the police to tackle problems which they themselves have identified.

“This type of partnership working builds trust, confidence and legitimacy in communities, whilst making them more resilient and self-sufficient in problem solving for the future.”