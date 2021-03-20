THERE are dedicated efforts being made to tackle rural and wildlife crime in the Dyfed-Powys area, according to Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.
Dyfed-Powys Police recently appointed a Sergeant for the Rural Crime Team, and PCC Llywelyn says he is keen to consult with key stakeholders to develop new Rural Crime Strategy.
The NFU Cymru and FUW farming unions have been invited to be part of the strategic group, as well as local authorities, National Parks, RSPCA and others.
"I had positive discussions with representatives from both unions earlier this year to highlight some of the rural crime issues in the Dyfed-Powys area," said PPC Llywelyn.
"One of the priorities identified was the need to take a collaborative approach to tackling rural and wildlife Crime.
"The meeting with several key partners was an opportunity to develop discussions and ideas further."
He added: “This meeting comes a year on from the successful St. David’s Day Conference, focusing on Rural Crime, that I held at Police Headquarters last year.
"The last 12 months have been like no other, but sadly crime and incidents affecting the rural community have continued."