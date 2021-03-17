MORE than 175,000 first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Hywel Dda to date.

Locally recorded figures confirm today (Wednesday, March 17), 152,976 first dose vaccines have been administered across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire with 22,917 receiving their second dose.

Total first dose vaccines per county are: Carmarthenshire 71,519, Ceredigion 27,736 and Pembrokeshire 49,521

Total second dose vaccines per county are: Carmarthenshire 10,401, Ceredigion 3,812, Pembrokeshire 7,101.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “The number of vaccinations delivered this week has increased significantly to 26,559 and we’d like to thank everyone working incredibly hard to keep this 7 day a week operation going.

“Here in Hywel Dda UHB, 39.5% of our population have now received their first vaccine dose and 5.9% have received a full course.

“Once all those in the priority groups 1 to 9 have been offered their first dose of the vaccine, as well as continuing with the second dose programme, NHS Wales will move on to those aged 40-49, in line with the recent advice of the JCVI on phase 2 of the programme. This group will start from April 19 and we will announce further information closer about where this group will receive their vaccine closer to the time.

“It is our aim to offer all eligible adults in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire the vaccine by the end of July.

“Following this week’s news that some countries have paused their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the health board wants to assure people that safety will always come first and everyone is encouraged to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine when they are offered it.

“Vaccine safety is continually monitored and this issue is being kept under close review, but evidence currently available does not confirm this vaccine is causing blood clots.

“The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the World Health Organization and the UK's medicine regulator all say the vaccine is safe to give.”

Incident Director at Public Health Wales, Dr Giri Shankar, said: “Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the regulatory body, has said that it has not been confirmed that the reports of blood clots were caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. It has said that given the large numbers of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.

“People’s safety will always come first. We continually monitor vaccine safety and we are keeping this issue under close review, but evidence currently available does not confirm this vaccine is causing blood clots. People should still go and get their vaccine when asked to do so.”

Second vaccine dose progress

In recent weeks, the health board’s mass vaccination centres have focused on delivering second vaccine doses to care home, health and social care workers in priority groups 1 and 2 using the Pfizer vaccine. Local recorded figures show 61.5% of care home staff and 77.4% of health and social care workers are fully vaccinated.

A health board spokesperson said: “Our GPs are working hard to provide our communities with the vaccine. They are currently offering first vaccination to our largest priority group (group 6) of 16-64-year-olds with underlying health conditions and unpaid carers.

“GPs will offer second vaccination doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine within 8 to 12 weeks of the first dose to our population, starting with adult care home residents, and over 80s.

“There is evidence that a gap greater than eight weeks between doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca is a better regime for long term protection for this particular vaccine. Please do not contact the health board or your GP to ask about your second vaccine dose, you will be contacted when it is your turn.”

Unpaid carers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who are not already registered as a carer with their GP practice are being asked to complete an online registration form if they wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

If you believe you may be eligible, are aged 16 or over and are not registered as an unpaid carer with your GP, please complete this online form https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/ to register your details.

Please do not contact your GP or health board to ask when you will receive a vaccine. You will be contacted directly when it is your turn.