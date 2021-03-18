An inquest into the death of Sarah Everard will begin in Kent later today.

A coroner will begin proceedings in Maidstone, Kent, as police continue their investigations into what happened to the 33-year-old.

It comes after a second post-mortem examination was carried out on Sarah Everard’s body when the first proved inconclusive, police said.

Ms Everard went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London.

Her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, and serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, also in Kent, has been charged with her murder.

The inquest opening is due to take place at County Hall at 9.30am.

Elsewhere in the county, a large police presence has been seen in the town of Sandwich as officers continue to search for clues.

Metropolitan Police officers continue their search near The Rope Walk in Sandwich

On Monday, police were seen searching a shopping trolley shelter outside a Co-operative supermarket and looking under vehicles.

Meanwhile, specialist divers have been called up from Devon and Cornwall and have been combing a small stretch of water.