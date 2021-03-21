PEMBROKESHIRE'S cricketers may still be eagerly awaiting a return to action this summer, but huge strides are already being made off the field.

With the 2021 cricket season waiting for the go-ahead from Welsh Government and Cricket Wales, a number of initiatives have been taking place across the county, focusing on inclusivity and embracing the digital world.

Cricket Wales have appointed Carl Holding as Ladies and Girls Development Officer for the South West Wales region, including Pembrokeshire, on a full time basis to develop what is already a massive growth area in the county.

Pembrokeshire currently has the only Hard Ball Ladies League in Wales, boasting 10 teams, and this is likely to increase over the coming year.

Inclusivity remains a key development area for local cricket clubs, and Haverfordwest Cricket Club will be at the forefront this year with both an All Stars Cricket Alternative Learning Need programme, and a Dynamos Cricket programme for girls only.

Clubs across Pembrokeshire have also enrolled for Disability and Inclusion training, organised by Disability Sport Wales and Angela Miles of Sport Pembrokeshire.

Play Cricket continues to be an invaluable digital tool for clubs, and officials, coaches, players and parents will have access to training, enabling them to be upskilled to make the most of what the platform has to offer.

Martin Jones, Sport Pembrokeshire’s Cricket Development Officer, said: “I’m delighted to see these key initiatives taking place at clubs in the county, which highlight the good that sport can do and build on the work being done by Sport Pembrokeshire and Cricket Wales.”

For more information on all the initiatives, e-mail Martin Jones at Martin.Jones@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

For details of the Ladies and Girls offer, e-mail Carl Holding at carl.holding@cricketwales.org.uk.