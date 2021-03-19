HAVERFORDWEST County boss Wayne Jones says he is delighted that midfielders Corey Shephard and Elliot Scotcher have signed contracts to stay at Bridge Meadow until the end of the season.

Shephard has been fundamental to the side’s progress since signing from Cambrian in the summer, making 16 appearances, and scoring his first goal of the season against The New Saints.

Scotcher has also played a key role since returning to the Bluebirds, making 10 appearances and scoring a crucial last minute equaliser in the match against Cefn Druids earlier this season.

“We’re delighted to get this down, it’s important that we are pro active in ensuring we keep current players at the club, to help us achieve our goals going forward,” said Bluebirds boss Jones.

“Corey and Elliot have been great this season, and they are helping up develop our team to where we want to go, and we are working towards reaching our targets over the next few years.”

The Bluebirds have also been boosted by the arrival of former Wales international Jazz Richards, and manager Jones said he was delighted to have the former Swansea and Cardiff star on board.

“We knew how much he could bring to us, both on and off the pitch, and after meeting Jazz for the first time, I knew straight away, I spoke to the chairman and said ‘we have to get him on board.’

“He is a very humble guy, and he is welcomed by all at the club.”

Chairman Rob Edwards added: “It’s a massive signing for the league, we want people to know about what we’re doing at Haverfordwest and Jazz Richards’ profile will help draw attention to the team.

“We feel there is now a real opportunity to break into the top three in the Cymru Premier, and signing Jazz is a statement of intent, and it’s an opportunity we’ve taken with both hands.”

The Bluebirds have also extended the loan spell of Leeds United Academy keeper Matthew Turner until the end of the season, having originally committed for three months last October.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper from Llanelli has represented Wales Under 16s, and signed a scholarship deal with the Elland Road club in 2018, having previously been on trial at Aberystwyth Town.

During the league’s suspension due to lockdown restrictions, Danny Williams’ loan spell from Cardiff City was also extended, and Trystan Jones also committed until the end of the season.

Meanwhile midfielder Jack Britton has left the Bridge Meadow by mutual consent, having helped the side win promotion last term, and making nine appearances in the Cymru Premier this season.