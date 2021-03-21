ENTRIES to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Virtual Heart Hero Awards 2021 are open until the end of this month (March 31) and the charity is reminding people in Pembrokeshire that there’s still time to nominate their local heart hero.

It’s an opportunity to honour the health professionals and members of the public going above and beyond to help save the lives of those with heart and circulatory diseases.

This year there’s an additional reason to celebrate as the BHF marks its 60th anniversary.

The last year has been the hardest in the BHF’s 60-year history. The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on its income cutting its research funding in half this year.

As a result, a special award is being added this year: Innovative Fundraiser, to acknowledge those who found new and creative ways of raising money as fundraising events across the country were cancelled or postponed.

A Heart Hero can be anyone – from a nurse or doctor working in the field of heart disease, to a young person living with heart disease who has shown incredible courage and determination. Or it could be a fantastic fundraiser.

All nominees and winners will be invited to a glitzy star-studded online awards ceremony premiering Live on YouTube on World Heart Day on September 29 when the winners will be announced.

There are three categories to nominate in: My Healthcare Hero, Innovative Fundraiser and Young Heart Hero (under 18).

Adam Fletcher Head of BHF Cymru, said: “Following the huge success of last year’s Virtual Heart Hero Awards, this year’s event will again be virtual. It has been an incredibly challenging year for heart patients and their families, the heart research community and the BHF which has seen its research budget halved due to the impact of Covid-19.

That is even more reason to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our supporters who have gone above and beyond – despite the pandemic- to help the BHF Beat Heartbreak Forever”.

For more information about the criteria and to nominate www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes.