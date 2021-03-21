Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools are launching a new transport service for boarding children from west Wales.
The schools will be running a collection and drop-off service for their students in Carmarthen and Haverfordwest at the beginning and end of each term.
The Monmouth-based family of schools are also introducing a new bursary, which offers west Wales families a discount of up to 25 per cent off fees.
They would be delighted to arrange individual bespoke tours of their schools for families, on a pre-booked system.
For more details, please email admissions@habsmonmouth.org or visit www.habsmonmouth.org/bespoketours