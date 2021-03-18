Dyfed-Powys police has reminded all users of the roads to use Pembrokeshire highways with care after a cyclist was videoed hitching a lift on the back of a silage trailer.

The footage, caught by local dairy farmer Steve Evans down the A40 near Haverfordwest, shows the cyclist hold the handle on the back of a Field Master trailer, likely being towed by a tractor, and is pulled along a busy road, with the driver of the tractor completely unaware of the cyclist behind him.

Mr Evans, who was behind the trailer returning from a farmers market, tweeted the video from his @Evsthetractor account, tagging Dyfed Powys Police in his tweet, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (March 16).

So far Dyfed-Powys police have been unable to trace the cyclist and asked anyone who might recognise the rider or the bike in the footage to get in contact with them.

The police also reminded all road users to use highways in the area with care.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys police said: “We received a report of a cyclist holding onto a trailer on the A40 in the Canaston Bridge area, heading towards Haverfordwest.

“Officers attended, however, they were unable to trace the cyclist.

“We would remind all road users to use our highways responsibly and not to act in a manner which could result in harm to themselves or others.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident, or knows who the cyclist is, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference 170 of 16 March.”

You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.