HAVERFORDWEST'S County Hall will be illuminated purple tonight to show a commitment to a zero tolerance to racism.
Launched today, March 18, by Race Council Cymru, the campaign is the first step towards introducing a race equality charter mark for all organisations across Wales.
The document was signed officially on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council by Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning.
He said the authority was committed to promoting a zero tolerance to racism in Pembrokeshire County Council.
“We welcome the breadth and diversity of tradition, belief and culture of the community, and seek to create and maintain a community in which each person is treated equally irrespective of race,” he said.
As part of its support for the campaign, the council has drawn up a statement of intent, which includes the following pledge:
Pembrokeshire County Council will:
• continue to take a stand against racism and promote a more inclusive and equal society for all
• not tolerate racial prejudice, discrimination, harassment, victimisation, abuse, or violence against any individual
• stand in solidarity, come together, and say no to racism, in all its forms.
• promote good race relations between people from diverse ethnic backgrounds in Pembrokeshire County Council
• promote equal and fair opportunities for people from diverse ethnic backgrounds to attain promotion
• eliminate unlawful race discrimination, harassment, victimisation and abuse
County Hall in Haverfordwest is being lit up in purple this evening (Thursday) to highlight its commitment to the campaign.
County Hall has previously been illuminated as a symbol of support with the Black Lives Matter campaign, for Holocaust Memorial Day, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to celebrate the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day), to mark LGBT+ History Month, and most recently for International Women’s Day.
Further information about the council’s statement of intent can be found at:
pembrokeshire.gov.uk/equalities/race-council-cymrus-zero-tolerance-to-racism-in-wales-campaign
