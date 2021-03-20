Work has begun on a project to enhance the Water Gardens in Milford Haven, with huge improvements already seen.

Pembrokeshire County Council secured a grant through the Welsh Government to restore the area, which has already started via the seating area.

Even with the great change already taken place at the Water Gardens, work is not complete with the area being restored further.

In addition to the seating renovations, the project from Pembrokeshire County Council will also see two metal bridges installed at the location.

One bridge will replace a missing one, while the other will replace the existing wooden bridge already at the Water Gardens.

The bridges are currently being fabricated and will be installed shortly.

Already however, Milford Haven locals are welcoming the news and praising the work completed thus far.

"Wow this looks fab," "What a transformation," and "Looks so much better now," were just some of the Facebook comments made on the project.

This is much different from previous comments describing the Water Gardens as "A mess," "A bloody eyesore," and "Too unsafe."

One Facebook user, Tegwen Unwin, said, "So glad that at long last the powers that be have made the effort to make the Water Gardens beautiful again. I remember is being created in the 80s... and we loved going for walks down there.

Now I hope everyone will play their part in making sure that this remains a beautiful place for all to visit and enjoy the views."

Town clerk, Barbara Fitzgerald said: "This work will enhance the area further and will be an asset to the community."