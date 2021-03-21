Natural Resources Wales have started work by Milford Haven in testing the viability of restoring the native oyster.

This is Wales' first oyster conservation project, funded by the Welsh Government and WEFO, and should the scheme be successful, could be used as a blueprint for larger restoration projects.

Different approaches will be used in restoring the oyster, which filters and cleans water while providing essential habitats for fish, crustaceans and other species.

The native oyster also locks away carbon, while filtering particles and nutrients from water, helping towards offsetting the effects of climate change.

Improving the resilience of marine ecosystems means if the project is successful, the restoration of the oyster will have huge benefits for people and the wider community.

Historic over-exploitation, changes in water quality, and disease are likely to have caused the decline of oyster habitats over the last century.

Now there are too few individuals to produce offspring and naturally repopulate the species, and so it is unlikely oysters will recuperate without intervention.

Natural Resources Wales have used Milford Haven estuary to introduce juvenile oysters and clean shell material as the start of this project.

Also working with Natural Resources Wales are a team of marine scientists and aquaculture experts, including a local oyster farming business.

Milford Haven estuary will be monitored to check that the oysters are surviving, growing and if there is evidence of reproduction.

Monitoring the native oyster restoration project will take place over the next two years. Results will be analysed and examined by March 2023.

Project manager Ben Wray said: “Restoring native oysters and associated habitat in Wales is extremely important. It improves the condition of the surrounding area and it is great for the wider environment which benefits people too. We are very hopeful that the project will be a success – the native oyster is a threatened and declining species. And it’s a main priority for biodiversity restoration in Wales.

“So far, we have introduced around 25,000 juvenile oysters in the estuary and we will monitor how they progress. If the project is successful, oysters could be introduced on a larger scale and across additional sites.”

Dr Andrew Woolmer of Atlantic Edge Oysters said: “We are really pleased to be able to support this important restoration work in the Milford Haven estuary by supplying the native oysters for restocking. It has been challenging, but we have worked hard over the last few years developing new techniques to produce them.

“Native oysters are an important part of the ecosystem, as well as the heritage of the waterway and we are proud to play a part in their recovery.”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for the Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said: “I am very pleased we have been able to back this conservation effort at oyster habitats in Wales, which will help improve the health and resilience of our marine ecosystems.

“Our Marine Protected Area (MPA) Network Management Framework sets out how we will continue to improve management and quality at MPAs across Wales over the next five years, playing a vital role in our efforts to improve the resilience of our marine habitats and biodiversity.”