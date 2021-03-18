A NEW entrance to a listed building would provide 'much needed' housing in the centre of Haverfordwest, an application to Pembrokeshire County Council states.

David Rees is seeking alteration consent for Hanover House, at 10 Quay St Haverfordwest.

The property is currently a cobbler's shop with flat above. However, the flat is attached to the cobbler's and the only access to it is through the shop, making it impractical to let out as a separate home.

"Creating a new entrance to the flat would provide much needed accommodation in the area," states an application to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The proposal is to create a side entrance to the property in order to access the flat above the shop.

A doorway would be created to the side of the building into the ground floor shop area, part of the shop area would be walled off with a stud wall and the current stairs to the flat moved from the back of the shop to the side near the centre.

This would only take up a small area of the shop floor on the footprint of the original stairs which were removed around 1974.

The stairs would lead to an entrance created in the kitchen wall of the flat.

The application states that 'the impact on the internal first floor shop area would be minimal'.

The impact on the outside of the building would be a new doorway in the pine end wall, this would be hardwood in keeping with neighbouring doorways.

Anybody with any comments on the alteration to the listed building can contact the director of community services at Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest or online at Pembrokeshire.gov.uk by March 31.

The full public notice can be viewed on page 81 of last week's Western Telegraph or on www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.