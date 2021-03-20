LIFE has been especially hard over the last year for ‘Nibbles’, west Wales’ only specialist rabbit and rodent rescue.

The centre, between Eglwyswrw and Rhoshill, takes all kinds of rabbits and rodents including guinea pigs, degus, chinchillas and mice and provides a sanctuary for animals unlikely to find a home due to illness or behavioural problems.

This year, however, with few opportunities for fund-raising due to Covid, funds have become depleted. With plans to expand, further volunteers are also urgently needed to help with the day-to-day care of the animals.

Siobhan Learmouth, who runs the rescue with a group of volunteers and one part-time member of staff, said: “At the start of lockdown in March of last year, volunteers were not allowed on site so I looked after all of the animals for three months on my own. We had no supply of hot, running water or a safe electricity supply.

“Over the period, we managed to renovate an old caravan so that on their return, the volunteers would be able to wash their hands as required. Covid or not, the animals need cleaning out and feeding.

“We are currently short of volunteers, who need to be at least 18 years of age. Also, we have been unable to fund-raise locally or home-check to rehome animals easily. We deliver animals to homes now, all of which takes longer and is more expensive.

“It will cost over £15,000 a year to run the Rescue and we live day-to-day asking for donations of rabbit and rodent food and bedding and funds to pay vets fees in particular.”

Donations can be made at nibbles.orrg.uk/getinvolved

Anyone wishing to help helping with the day-to-day care of the animals should visit nibbles.org.uk/volunteer