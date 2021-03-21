MORE than 300 of BT's iconic red phone boxes across Wales are up for grabs, as it urges local communities to take advantage of a scheme to help transform them for the 21st century.

Redundant phone boxes, once a lifeline of communication before the arrival of mobile phone networks, have been transformed into everything from defibrillator units and mini history museums, to art galleries and book exchanges.

BT will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in modern glass phone boxes, a potentially life-saving conversion.

There are over 70 kiosks to adopt in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion area.

Red kiosks left to adopt locally include: The Parrog, Newport; Nevern; Rhydlewis; Abercastle; Fishguard Road, Market Street, and Swan Square, Haverfordwest; Quay Street, Lower town, Fishguard; Llangolman; Rosebush; St Davids; The Rhos; Mynachlogddu; and Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland.

Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a parish council, community council or town council.

Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land. BT will continue to provide electricity (if already in place) to power the light for adopted phone boxes, free of charge.

As part of plans to modernise its payphone estate, over 400 payphones in towns and cities across the UK have also been upgraded by BT to digital units, called Street Hubs, offering free ultrafast public Wi-Fi, free UK phone calls, USB device charging, environment monitoring and more.

BT’s Street hubs also play a vital role in sharing public information, for example during the Covid-19 pandemic Street Hub units across the country displayed key advice from local authorities. Street Hubs form part of BT’s plan to transform high streets, with a communications service designed for the 21st century.

Since 2008, 434 phone boxes across Wales have been taken on by communities for just £1 each, through BT’s Adopt a Kiosk programme.

Nick Speed, BT Group’s Director in Wales, said: “With most people now using mobile phones, it’s led to a huge drop in the number of calls made from payphones. At the same time, mobile coverage has improved significantly in recent years due to investment in masts, particularly in rural areas.

“We’re currently rationalising our payphone estate to make it fit for the future, and the ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme makes it possible for local communities across Wales to retain their local phone box, with a refreshed purpose for the community.

“Hundreds of communities have already come up with a fantastic array of ideas to re-use their beloved local phone box. Applying is quick and easy and we’re always happy to speak to communities about adopting our phone boxes.”

For further details on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk, simply go to www.bt.com/adopt where application forms and information can be found.