Neyland Marina's public toilets have been subject to numerous acts of vandalism across the previous ten days.
Three separate fires on March 8, 11 and 12 were caused by antisocial behaviour.
The fire brigade were called out to deal with the larger of the three fires, and the police have been informed of all three incidents.
The acts of vandalism have resulted in additional cleaning, replacing parts and temporarily closing the public conveniences to allow maintenance to take place.
Pembrokeshire County Council have also made the decision to close the toilets each night at 6pm to avoid "far worse damage to the unit or a person".
Mayor of Neyland, Simon Hancock said: "Vandalism in our area is rare, mercifully. But these incidents are unfortunate as with the lockdown easing and the summer soon upon us, the area provides a very popular walk for families and citizens.
"Neyland Town Council pay £3,000 per year towards the public conveniences, which goes half way to the running of them.
"If anybody has any information on the acts of vandalism, I urge them to come forward."
