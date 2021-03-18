A BOOK ‘written’ by a pony during the first lockdown has proved to be a galloping success.

Carolyn Morgan helped Horace the pony pen a diary during last year’s spring/ summer lockdown. Horace had just arrived at Crosswell Stables, near Felindre Farchog, when the stables had to shut as a result of the pandemic.

“When we went into lockdown people couldn't come and ride the only way people could keep in touch with the stables was Facebook, which at the time I didn't do,” said Carolyn.

“At the same time I started breaking in this little pony called Horace.”

In order to keep the stables in touch with the outside world Carolyn started writing a blog from Horace’s perspective and putting it on the stables’ Facebook page.

“It started to get many followers,” said Carolyn. “And I started bringing the other ponies into it and how naughty they were. I wrote about the ponies doing keep fit and clapping for the NHS, I included pictures of the horse breaking and the other ponies.

“I also included morals, like you can't believe everything that you read on Facebook.”

“People said I should put it in a book, I thought ‘how ridiculous’ I'd never done anything like this before.”

However, after speaking with an author friend, Carolyn sent Horace’s Diary- a Pony in Lockdown off to the printers.

“The reaction has been amazing,” said Carolyn. “I can't believe it so many people want to buy it.

“At first I thought I thought I would get 50 copies printed. I ordered 300 and I've sold about 150 already. I can't believe it they only came in yesterday.

“Adults are reading it and saying they are finding it very funny. I'm quite surprised about it really, I've never written anything and never thought about doing anything like this. It's just come along.

To order a copy of Horace’s Diary, visit Crosswell Stables’ Facebook page.