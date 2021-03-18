Haverfordwest has become one of the first locations to be involved in a government scheme to provide remote working locations.

Under the government's 'remote work Wales' Commonspace project locations are being made available as shared remote working spaces, giving people an alternative to working from home or working in a traditional office environment.

In Haverfordwest, HaverHub’s new coworking space offers a space to work in the community.

Tom Wye, director of workspace at Haverhub, said: “HaverHub are delighted to be involved in the pilot, providing the opportunity for remote working from beautiful Pembrokeshire.

“The refurbished Post Office building will play a pivotal role in creating a centre for the business community in the county and this pilot allows us to extend that community to larger businesses across Wales.”

Whilst working from home has meant avoiding the dreaded commute, on the flipside people are finding nearly all their time is spent in the same place for both work and recreation.

The Welsh Government is encouraging an increase in remote working and has set a long-term ambition for 30 per cent of the Welsh workforce to work away from a traditional office, to be achieved by giving people more options and choice on their workplace.

This ambition is intended to help town centres, reduce congestion and cut carbon emissions.

The project is inviting employees and businesses to come forward if they would like to try working locally to where they live and rent space in order to provide more choice for their employees.

Lee Waters, deputy economy and transport minister, said: “One of the lessons we’ve learned from the pandemic is that many people don’t want or need to be in a traditional office environment.

“Remote working can help people escape the commute and develop a better work-life balance. For businesses there’s a real opportunity to maintain and increase productivity while making their staff happier.

“We’re not approaching this looking for a one-size-fits-all solution. The locations will help develop evidence across a range of different circumstances and will help inform our thinking as the policy develops.

“I encourage businesses to grasp this opportunity and be part of the future of the Welsh workplace.”

Information about HaverHub is available here: haverhub.org.uk/