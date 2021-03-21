NATIONAL pet charity Blue Cross is concerned about the increase in people using their pets as props to boost their social media presence.
Worrying examples our charity has been made aware of include challenges involving feeding pets human foods like hot sauce, which can cause severe pain and illness, and using household items like cucumbers and bananas to scare pets and film their reaction.
Other pranks include placing cling film across doorways, creeping up on pets while they’re sleeping and calling a pet’s name repeatedly while next to the animal.
Pets are not toys to be exploited, humiliated or objectified for our own entertainment and these so-called challenges cause distress and confusion to our pets and could even lead to illness or serious behaviour issues.
RYAN NEILE,
Blue Cross