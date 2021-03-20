THE possibility of four popular running events on the Pembrokeshire coast going ahead in May has been left up in the air, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ninth annual Pembrokeshire Coastal Challenge fell victim to the pandemic last year, and soon afterwards organisers announced that the 2021 Challenge would be held on Saturday, 1 May.
Events comprise a 10-kilometre race, half marathon, full marathon and ultra marathon, with the races held over circular routes, starting and finishing in Little Haven.
Last year’s races were due to be held in September, but it was felt the public health situation was such that there was no alternative, but to cancel the Challenge.
Permission has now been forthcoming for some outdoor sports to resume, but non-essential travel is still restricted.
“While it looks reasonably promising, unfortunately the situation is inconclusive," said an event spokesperson.
“It is difficult to make plans around this uncertainty and we will monitor the situation closely until April 1, when the next Governemnt announcement is made.
"Hopefully, we will be in a position to make a decision,” he said.