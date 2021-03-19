The Money Saving Expert has issued a warning to every household in the England and Wales this weekend.

Every household in England and Wales could face a £1,000 if they do not fill in the Census this weekend.

Those who fail to complete the 2021 Census on Sunday, March 21, risk being hit with the huge fine.

This year there has been a huge push from the government to get every household to fill it in - those who do not could be smacked with a £1,000 penalty.

The 2021 Census has been sent out in the post, with households able to complete it via the paper form, or alternatively, online.

The Census is a key part of the government's approach to data and it has been sent out in the post, with households able to complete it via the paper form, or alternatively, online.

A new guide on the MoneySavingExpert website says what failing to complete the form could mean for families and households in the UK.

The site says: "You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don't complete the census.

"It's an offence to supply false information or not to complete the census, and you could be fined up to £1,000.

"Fines are a last resort though.

"In England and Wales, four people received the maximum £1,000 fine for non-compliance at the last census in 2011, while a further 270 people were fined an average of £218."

What is the census?

The census is a survey that happens every 10 years and gives us a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales. The next census takes place on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Your answers to the census questions will help organisations make decisions on planning and funding public services in your area, including transport, education and healthcare.

When to complete your census?

Every household should complete the census on Sunday 21 March 2021 or as soon as possible after. If you’ve responded before 21 March and things have changed, you can let us know by calling us free. You can find the numbers on our contact us page.

The census should take about 10 minutes for the household questions and 10 minutes per person.

When was the last census?

The last census took place in 2011. Many people and organisations used information from the 2011 Census in a variety of ways.

For example, Bristol City Council used it to inform decisions on how to fund local housing improvements. It was also essential for the charity Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services to help people from ethnic minority groups learn more about dementia.

To read more about the benefits that information from the 2011 Census helped to create, visit the Office for National Statistics (ONS) website.