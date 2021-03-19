Pembroke Dock Cllr Joshua Beynon is inviting people to a focus group, discussing how to improve the safety of residents.
The focus group has been set up in light of the recent death of Sarah Everard in London, which has sparked a national debate on safety in the UK.
Several people have said they would like to see lighting improved around the town especially at night time. Other ideas include more CCTV, and further police patrols.
Joshua Beynon said: "If you live local and have some ideas on what would make you feel safer in Pembroke Dock then please message me your email address as I want to set up a focus group from the local community. If you would rather talk to me individually, then I am happy to do whatever works with you."
Statistics have shown that one in three women aged 16-59 will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime, and two women a week are killed by a former or current partner in England and Wales alone. The Police and Domestic Abuse Pembrokeshire Support (DAPS) has said its facts like these that have prompted them to join Cllr Beynon's focus group.
Mr. Beynon mentioned he cannot promise any changes to Pembroke Dock, but looks forward to seeing the results of the focus group.