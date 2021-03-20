Six teenagers from Dyfed have been appointed as the Lord-Lieutenant Cadets for 2021 at a virtual awards ceremony attended by nearly 100 people.

Leading Cadet Matthew Coburn of Tenby Sea Cadets Corps, Leading Cadet Alfie Anderson of Milford Haven Sea Cadets Corps, Petty Officer Cadet Chris Harries of Fishguard Sea Cadets Corps, along with Cadet Warrant Officer Josh Richards, Cadet Warrant Officer Sarah Greenshields and Cadet Sergeant Sam Barrett, all of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets were presented with their badge of appointment by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards.

The six teenagers will hold the prestigious role of Lord-Lieutenant's cadet for one year, after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

The role includes attendance with Miss Edwards, who acts as the Queen’s representative, at a number of official engagements, including remembrance events, royal visits and parades.

Furthermore, seven members of the Cadet Force Adult Volunteers received special recognition for their outstanding service and devotion to duty, and were presented with a Lord Lieutenant Certificate of Merit during the ceremony.

Petty Officer (SCC) Deborah Farrow of Milford Haven Sea Cadet Corps; Major Dan Priddy and Mrs Angela Richards of Dyfed & Glamorgan ACF, along with Sergeant Alecia Jackson, Flying Officer David Folder, Civilian Instructor Mrs Susan Davies and Civilian Instructor Mrs Michaela Webster, all of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets, were the seven volunteers awarded for their service.

In addition, 157 (Welsh) Transport Regiment employee Mr Stephen Coombs was also awarded a Lord Lieutenant Certificate of Merit.

There are more than 1,200 volunteers across Wales who help over 4,400 active Cadets. They provide opportunities and inspiration to the next generation through life-changing experiences, skills and qualifications.

Miss Sara Edwards said: “The Cadet Forces are truly amazing organisations, where the mixture of military training, youth work, civilian qualifications and community work helps develop our young people ready to take their place in society.

“Of course the Cadet Forces is not only down to the young people themselves. The Cadet Forces would not operate but for the superb dedication and commitment of the officers and adult volunteers who give up their free time to make the organisations work.”

To find out more about Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association for Wales, the organisation which has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years, and organised the virtual awards ceremony for the six teenagers on March 18th, then visit www.Wales-RFCA.org.