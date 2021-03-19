Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Friday, March 19).
Public Health Wales data shows there were 11 new cases in Carmarthenshire, nine in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 201 new cases have been confirmed and nine new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 207,438, with 5,476 deaths.
No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 470 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,722 – 10,618 in Carmarthenshire, 3,361 in Pembrokeshire and 1,743 in Ceredigion.
There have been 14,639 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 1,204,101 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 318,976 the second.
In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 175,893 vaccinations up to March 17 – 26,559 over the last seven days.
There have been 71,519 first doses and second doses 10,401 administered in Carmarthenshire, 49,521 first doses and 7,101 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 27,736 first doses and 3,812 second does in Ceredigion.
